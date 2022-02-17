Three dead as storms pummel Europe, ground flights

WARSAW (AFP) - At least three people were killed as severe storms lashed central Europe on Thursday (Feb 17), with winds of up to 181kmh causing widespread travel disruption.

In Poland, gusts of up to 125kmh seriously damaged more than 500 homes, felled hundreds of trees and left 324,000 households across the country without power overnight.

Police said two people died and two were injured after storms toppled a large crane at a construction site in Krakow.

Another person was killed by a tree that fell on his car in the west of the country.

The Czech Republic was also hit, with more than 300,000 households left without power and extensive traffic disruptions as fallen trees blocked roads and railways.

The strongest winds with gusts of 181kmh were recorded on Snezka, the highest Czech mountain, in the north.

Three children were taken to hospital with injuries after a car accident in the south-west of the country. Wind lifted the bonnet of a car, causing the driver to swerve and crash into another car head-on.

Gales also damaged or destroyed roofs across the country.

In the Netherlands, which was hit with gusts of up to 100kmh, a police officer was injured by roofing that had blown off a commercial building in Duiven, near Arnhem, public broadcaster NOS said.

Flights grounded

Firefighters cut two people from a car after a tree fell on it in the southern town of Maasluis. They were later taken to hospital.

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport reported flight delays of up to 45 minutes, while some rail services were cancelled.

Britain's meteorological service issued a rare "red weather" alert for Thursday and Friday, warning of "danger to life" from severe gusts in south-western England and south Wales.

Ireland also warned of "severe and damaging winds" and the possibility of coastal flooding.