Three bodies found in rubble of collapsed buildings in Marseille

MARSEILLE, France (REUTERS) - The bodies of two men and one woman have been found in the rubble of two buildings that collapsed in the city of Marseille on Monday, the local fire brigade said, while searches continued for other people who might be buried.

Earlier on Tuesday (Nov 6), Marseille public prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said up to eight people might have been buried.

Authorities said they were looking into what caused the collapse.

Local residents said the building was old and dilapidated, which might have been a factor.

(This story is developing)