Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Threats sent to schools in Northern Ireland and Irish Republic dismissed as hoax

Police in Northern Ireland said that a threatening e-mail sent to schools was being treated as a hoax.

LONDON – The authorities in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland said a threatening e-mail which was sent to a large number of schools on Nov 11 was a hoax which had originated from outside Britain.

The e-mails were reported after the evacuation of at least 300 schools in Italy.

Irish police said they were aware of a “generic communication” sent to a number of schools and they had assessed that the threat was not credible and that there should be no evacuation.

Schools in Northern Ireland were also sent a threatening e-mail, said the Northern Ireland Education Authority, but were advised to stay open as the authority said police in the British province did not regard the communication as a credible threat.

“The message has similarities with a bogus threat sent in October, which was declared a hoax by PSNI (police),” the education authority said.

Police in Northern Ireland said based on inquiries and information, the e-mail, which originated from outside Britain was being treated as a hoax.

“We take incidents of this nature very seriously and we understand the concern in the community, school communities and for students and parents,” assistant chief constable Anthony McNally said.

Irish police noted that there had recently been “increased activity in hoax and non-credible bomb threats”, and advised the public to contact officers if they receive one. REUTERS