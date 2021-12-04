'Threadbare' Christmas tree gift sparks mirth in London

LONDON • Norway's annual Christmas tree gift to London provoked unseasonably abrupt responses on Thursday, including demands that the 24m-tall Norwegian spruce be replaced, after it appeared to be less than symmetrical with some broken branches.

Every year, a tree is felled outside Oslo and sent to London's Trafalgar Square as an offering of thanks from Norwegians for Britain's support during World War Two.

The Lord Mayor of Westminster Andrew Smith and Mayor of Oslo Marianne Borgen helped fell the 80-year-old Norwegian spruce along with schoolchildren on Nov 16. It was transported by the Norwegian authorities.

Reuters' photos show the tree has some broken branches. One side appears to have less growth than the other, but it was unclear when the damage was done.

The tree drew mirth on Twitter with some commenting that it was "threadbare", "half dead", or perhaps ill with Covid-19. Others said it was a symbol of modern British decline or speculated that it might be an elaborate joke on Norway's part.

"Looks like last year's tree," Mr James Carberry, 70, told Reuters on Trafalgar Square. Some said it looked "a bit sparse".

Others, though, said it was beautiful. "It's the thought that counts," said Ms Jasmine Smith, 30.

The Westminster Mayor said it was understandable that some on social media had made quick judgments. "But I know that once it is lit, the tree will, as ever, play its role in making Westminster an even more beautiful place to visit at Christmas," he added in a statement.

Criticism of the tree drew a diplomatic response from Oslo, which noted the symbolism of the gift and the fact that it originated in a forest.

"I am pleased that people are passionate - it is a sign that Londoners care about the present we have sent them," said Mayor Borgen.

"The tree comes from a forest. This is a love tree and it means a lot to us to give it to Londoners. Though it started as a thank you to the British people for their help during World War Two, it is now as much about friendship, solidarity, hope for the future and peace."

She added: "The tree symbolises all this and I hope that when the lights are turned on, the symbolic message behind the gift is what people have in mind."

