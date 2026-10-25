Thousands protest Czech government's public media overhaul after rushed vote

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PRAGUE, Oct 25 - Thousands protested in Prague on Sunday after government lawmakers gave initial backing to public media funding changes in a rare overnight vote despite criticism the overhaul will damage media independence.

The proposal's first reading was unexpectedly brought to the lower house floor outside the planned order of proceedings on Friday. Opponents and media advocacy groups have objected to fast-tracking the legislation, which will abolish household fees that currently fund Czech public television and radio stations.

The populist government of billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, backed by the far-right SPD party, has frequently clashed with public and private media.

It wants to move funding for Czech Television and Czech Radio to the state budget, which critics say will leave broadcasters vulnerable to political pressure.

GOVERNMENT HAS 'GONE TOO FAR', PROTEST LEADER SAYS

Babis says it is a matter of funding transparency and not an attack on independence.

Smaller protests first broke out on Friday at the bill's unexpected introduction. Speaker Tomio Okamura of the SPD limited debate and scheduled a vote for 4:36 a.m. (0336 GMT) on Saturday.

The bill is now at the committee stage before a later vote.

"Mr Babis ... Mr Okamura, nobody in this country believes that your intention was pure," Mikulas Minar, a protest leader, said on Sunday, criticising the overnight vote.

"(This protest) is a clear message to this government: you have really gone too far this time," he told protesters who had filled Prague's historic Old Town Square, amid chants of "Resignation" and "We've had enough".

Organisers plan further protests.

TRUST HIGH IN PUBLIC MEDIA

Czech Television is the country's most-watched broadcaster across major age groups. Public media are among the most trusted news sources in the country, according to a 2025 Reuters Institute survey.

The proposal would cut funding for Czech Television and Czech Radio by about 15%, possibly as early as next year.

Opposition parties have compared the funding changes with reforms in Hungary under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who oversaw a major expansion of pro-government media.

On Friday, the European Broadcasting Union, along with 15 other groups including other public broadcasters as well as Reporters Without Borders, called for more debate and the removal of any measures threatening the broadcasters' financial sustainability.

President Petr Pavel also called for more expert scrutiny.

"The Czech Republic is among the few countries in central and eastern Europe where the system of public service and private media works very well," he said on X on Saturday. REUTERS