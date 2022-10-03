Thousands of mobilised Russians sent home, unfit for military duty

KYIV - Thousands of Russians mobilised for military service in Ukraine have been sent home and the military commissar in Russia's Khabarovsk region removed in the latest setback to President Vladimir Putin's chaotic conscription of 300,000 servicemen.

On the battlefield, Mr Putin suffered a stinging setback Sunday, with Ukrainian forces claiming full control of Russia's eastern logistics hub of Lyman, their most significant gain in weeks.

Russia's first mobilisation since World War II, after its forces suffered major battlefield defeats in Ukraine, has led to widespread discontent and forced thousands of men to flee abroad.

Mr Mikhail Degtyarev, governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East, said several thousand men reported for enlistment in 10 days but many were ineligible.

"About half of them we returned home as they did not meet the selection criteria for entering the military service," he said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the region's military commissar was removed, but that his dismissal would not affect the mobilisation.

The mobilisation was billed as enlisting those with military experience, but it has often appeared oblivious to service records, health, student status and even age.

Absorbing regions

The recapture of Lyman by Ukrainian troops is Russia's largest battlefield loss since Ukraine's lightning counter-offensive in the north-eastern Kharkiv region in September.

Control over Lyman could prove a "key factor" in helping Ukraine reclaim lost territory in the Luhansk region, its governor, Mr Serhiy Gaidai, said.

Lyman commands a crossing of the Siverskyi Donets river, behind which Russia has been attempting to consolidate its defences, Britain's Ministry of Defence said.

"Thanks to the successful operation in Lyman. we are moving towards the second north-south route… and that means a second supply line will be disrupted," said Colonel Viktor Kevlyuk at Ukraine's Centre for Defence Strategies think tank.

"In that case, the Russian group in Luhansk and Donetsk could only be supplied strictly through (Russia's) Rostov region," Col Kevlyuk told media outlet Espreso TV.

Ukraine's military said early Monday Russian forces used missiles, air strikes and artillery in attacks on 35 settlements.

Ukraine's air force attacked a command post, weapons caches and an anti-aircraft missile complex, and brought down a helicopter, an attack aircraft and eight drones.

The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region said Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia city and nearby villages overnight, with at least 10 missiles.