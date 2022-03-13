Thousands mass in Kyiv's twin city Florence to back Ukraine

A giant screen displays an image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Florence's peace rally for Ukraine, on March 12, 2022 in Italy. PHOTO: AFP
FLORENCE (REUTERS) - Thousands of people packed into one of Florence's biggest squares on Saturday (March 12) to show their support for Ukraine and listen to a videoed speech from its President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Florence has been twinned with Kyiv since the 1960s, when Ukraine's capital sent aid to the Tuscan city to help it recover from a devastating flood.

The crowds waved blue and yellow flags in Piazza Santa Croce as church bells tolled 17 times - one for each day since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special operation".

A number of Ukrainian women in the crowd wore flower crowns as a symbol of peace.

"Russians are under a dictatorship and cannot understand why they came to destroy our cities and kill our children," said Lesia Mykhailenko, who was born in Donetsk and now works for a law firm in Florence.

"I cannot hate them because our bonds have lasted for centuries," she added.

In a speech broadcast to dozens of European cities taking part in a day of protests, Zelensky said that 79 children had been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war and called for more sanctions against Moscow and a no-fly zone.

Thousands packed Piazza Santa Croce in Florence, as church bells tolled 17 times – one for each day since Russia invaded Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
