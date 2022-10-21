Thousands join Hungary teacher rebellion over 'humiliating' pay

BUDAPEST - Hungary’s failing schools are becoming the focus of swelling protests, with pupils and parents backing teachers sacked for rebelling over “humiliating” low pay and years of government neglect.

With supermarket cashiers paid more than most teachers, thousands have joined the protests since the beginning of September, with human chains formed around schools across the country.

Last Friday students burned letters threatening teachers with dismissal near the Interior Ministry, which has been put in charge of education by nationalist premier Viktor Orban, who restricted the right to strike in February.

Another mass protest is planned for Sunday.

Budapest high school teacher Katalin Torley was sacked along with four of her colleagues last month for refusing to teach classes in protest at low pay and severe restrictions on the curriculum, which critics say is biased toward Mr Orban’s conservative and nativist agenda.

Ms Torley, who has taught French for 23 years, said her sacking had been “very painful... Teaching is the most important activity of my life. I am very attached to the pupils”.

But after years of unsuccessful lobbying for better conditions, “we’ve had enough... Kicking us out is a message to the others not to dare do the same,” she said.

Tightly controlled

Hungarian teachers are the lowest paid of any EU member in the OECD at just 60 of other Hungarian university graduates, according to EU figures.

Primary school salaries start around 170,000 forints (S$580) a month, rising to a maximum of 396,000 forints for high school teachers – about the same as what a supermarket cashier earns.

The government acknowledges that pay is too low. But it has tied a planned rise – to 80 per cent of the average graduate salary by 2025 – to long-awaited EU funding held up over concerns over Hungary’s corruption and slipping democratic standards.