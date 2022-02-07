Thousands in Ukrainian city march against Russian threat

KHARKIV (Ukraine) • A Ukrainian flag wrapped around her shoulders, pensioner Iryna Gayeva had a simple message as she demonstrated in second city Kharkiv, just 40km from the Russian border.

"We do not want Russia," she told Agence France-Presse as she joined several thousand people on Saturday for a "Unity March" called by nationalist groups. "I was born in Crimea. That's enough, they've already taken a homeland from me. I grew up here, I live here, my parents are from Russia but I don't want to see any occupiers. This is my home, these are my rules."

Russia seized the Crimea peninsula in 2014 and began fuelling a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin has now massed more than 110,000 troops across the frontier, sparking fears from the West that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a major incursion.

Moscow denies it will invade and blames Nato for threatening its security by expanding into eastern Europe.

Kharkiv, an industrial and university centre with a million and a half inhabitants, many Russian-speaking, is more than 400km east of the capital Kyiv and right next to the Russian border.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that, given the population's strong links to Russia, the city could be a prime target for "occupation" if the situation escalates.

In 2014, as Russian-backed separatists took over the eastern cities of Donetsk and Lugansk, fears swirled that Kharkiv could be the next domino to fall.

Pro-Moscow protesters attacked the regional administration with molotov cocktails, as violence broke out with pro-Ukrainian activists. Eventually, Ukrainian forces managed to stop Kharkiv slipping from Kyiv's grasp, saving it from getting engulfed in a conflict that has cost 13,000 lives over the past eight years.

And now, those demonstrating insisted that Russian forces would not be welcome in Kharkiv as pro-Ukrainian patriotism has rocketed.

"In 2014, it was panic," recalled Ms Gayeva. "This time there is no panic but anger."

At her side, Ms Nadia Rynguina is even more categorical. "The situation has changed, we have an army worthy of the name, we have citizens ready to defend the country," she explained.

In the event of an intervention, Mr Yury Shmylyov, 79, warned "it will not be a walk in the park" for the Russian army. "In 2014, we were afraid to display a blue and yellow flag here, but now look," he said, pointing at a gathered crowd.