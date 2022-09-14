Thousands in Edinburgh pay respects to Queen

EDINBURGH - Thousands of people queued throughout the night in Edinburgh, Scotland, to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II before her coffin was to be flown to London on Tuesday, ahead of a state funeral.

Her eldest son and successor, King Charles III, meanwhile flew from Scotland to Northern Ireland to meet political and religious leaders. Charles, 73, is on a tour of all four nations of the United Kingdom to mark the start of his reign.

He is expected to visit Wales on Friday before the queen's funeral on Sept 19. In Belfast, Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla were to be joined by new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

In Edinburgh on Monday evening, Charles and his three siblings - sister Anne and brothers Andrew and Edward - held a 10-minute vigil beside their mother's coffin inside the 12-century Saint Giles' cathedral as members of the public filed past.

Four members of the monarch's Scottish bodyguard, the Royal Company of Archers, stood with their heads bowed at each corner of the oak coffin.

It was draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and topped with the ancient Crown of Scotland and a wreath including heather from Balmoral, the remote royal retreat where the 96-year-old queen died last Thursday.

Images of the poignant, pomp-filled scene dominated the front pages of Britain's newspapers on Tuesday.

"The Queen's guard", headlined The Times, alongside a photo of a sombre-looking Charles.

Mourners queued for hours to file past the casket through the night.

Waiting times were still roughly two hours at around 6am, the Scottish government said.

"It's part of history. We are pensioners... we'll never see this again," Ms Lynn Templeton, visiting Edinburgh from north-west England, told AFP.

A woman who called herself Vicki, 45, took an early train from Glasgow with her nine-year-old son "just to pay our respects".

"(It's) just a moment in history, once in a lifetime," she said.

The queen's only daughter, Princess Anne, will accompany her mother's body on Tuesday afternoon on the next leg of its journey by Royal Air Force jet to an airfield near London.

The queen will first be driven to Buckingham Palace, then transferred to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where she will lie in state for four days.

Soldiers from the Household Division of regiments, which form the monarch's bodyguard, began practising for the funeral procession in London overnight Monday to Tuesday.

On Monday, Charles, again flanked by his three siblings, led a procession on foot carrying the queen's body through hushed Edinburgh streets packed with mourners.

The queen's coffin was driven on Sunday to the Scottish capital from Balmoral and remained overnight at the official royal residence in Scotland, the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Accompanied by kilted soldiers, the late queen was taken from the royal residence to the cathedral for a prayer service.

Thousands of people lined the route along the city's famous Royal Mile to watch the procession make its way to St Giles', as cannon fired at one-minute intervals from Edinburgh Castle.

The royals were joined by PM Truss and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the service for the country's longest-serving monarch, who reigned for 70 years.

AFP, REUTERS