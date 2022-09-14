Thousands form orderly queue in London to pay respects to Queen

LONDON - Thousands of mourners took their places in a queue snaking around the centre of London on Thursday, recognising without complaint that they might have to wait for hours to see the late Queen Elizabeth lying in state.

Some even braved the rain and slept on the pavement overnight to secure their position in the queue, which could stretch for 16km to gain access to Westminster Hall, the oldest building on the estate that houses Parliament and where the late queen will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.

Government officials said they could not put a precise figure on how many would want to file past the queen's coffin, but around 750,000 people were expected to pass through Westminster Hall from 5pm (midnight on Thursday, Singapore time).

Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, speaking to people in the line, said: "We are honouring two great British traditions, loving the queen and loving a queue."

Among those gathered, some were there to represent elderly parents, others to witness history and many to thank a woman who, having ascended the throne in 1952, was still holding official government meetings just two days before she died.

Jacqui D'Arcy, 63, from Essex in southeastern England, arrived to take her place in the queue in the early evening of Tuesday.

"It's important for me to pay my respects to the late queen," she said. "Plus, my parents love the royal family. And they can't make it up here. So it's a two-way, I'm coming for my mum and dad, and for myself."

Mark Bonser, 59, from Doncaster in northern England said the queen was "everybody's second mother".

"She's given 70 years of her life to us. I'm sure I can give 24 hours of mine, just give that respect to her," he said of the queen, who died last week, aged 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.