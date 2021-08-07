Thousands flee wildfires in Greece

ATHENS • Thousands of people fled their homes on the outskirts of Athens yesterday as emergency crews struggled to stop wildfires from spreading while scorching winds fuelled blazes across Greece for the fourth day.

Like elsewhere in Europe, Greece has been grappling with extreme weather this summer and a week-long heatwave - its worst in 30 years - has sparked simultaneous wildfires in many parts of the country, burning homes and killing animals.

There were 56 active fronts across Greece yesterday, from the Peloponnese to the island of Evia near the capital Athens, where hundreds of people had to be evacuated by boat as flames burned through forest land to the shore.

"We are continuing our efforts, hour by hour, to tackle multiple fires," Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said, as the authorities ordered the evacuation of more suburbs north of Athens, where wildfires on the foothills of Mount Parnitha burst back into life late on Thursday. "Conditions are extremely dangerous," he said.

The fire, which first broke out on Tuesday, burned around the main highway linking the capital to northern Greece and hundreds of firefighters with water-bombing aircraft were engaged in a "titanic effort" to prevent the flames reaching the nearby town of Marathon, Mr Hardalias said.

"We might have to spend the night in the car if we don't find a friend to host us," said a Mr Yorgos, 26, who had to leave his home in the suburb of Polydendri.

Firefighters from France, Switzerland, Sweden, Cyprus and Romania are assisting Greece.

In neighbouring Turkey, the authorities are battling the country's worst ever wildfires, which forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. In Italy, hot winds fanned flames on the island of Sicily this week.

Athenians have been told to stay indoors again to avoid toxic fumes as the blaze, fuelled by winds and explosions on high-voltage power lines, sent a cloud of smoke over the capital.

Temperatures have been over 40 deg C all week and no let-up was expected yesterday with gale force winds expected to spread the flames further.

On Evia, coastguard vessels assisted by tourist boats have picked up 631 people since late Thursday from three beaches on the island, where the flames have burned through a vast area of pine forest since Tuesday and reached the sea.

The island's deputy governor, Mr George Kelaiditis, called it "the biggest catastrophe in Evia in 50 years", with hundreds of damaged houses and thousands of acres of burned forest land.

