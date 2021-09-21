Thousands flee as volcano erupts in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA (Spain) • The Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, including around 500 tourists, and destroyed about 100 houses, officials said yesterday.

The volcano erupted on Sunday, shooting lava hundreds of metres into the air, engulfing houses and forests and sending molten rock towards the Atlantic Ocean over a sparsely populated area of La Palma, the most north-western island in the Canaries archipelago.

No fatalities have been reported but the volcano was still active yesterday. A Reuters reporter saw heavy smoke coming from the volcano and houses burning.

Officials said they were hopeful they would not need to evacuate any more people.

"The lava is moving towards the coast and the damage will be material. According to experts, there are about 17 million to 20 million cubic m of lava," regional president Angel Victor Torres told Cadena Ser radio.

The lava flow has destroyed about 100 houses so far, Mr Mariano Hernandez, president of La Palma's council, told Cadena Ser.

About 20 houses were engulfed in the village of El Paso along with sections of roads, Mayor Sergio Rodriguez told TVE radio station, adding that the lava was spreading through neighbouring villages, putting hundreds of houses at risk.

A group of 360 tourists were evacuated to Tenerife from the beach resort of Puerto Naos, ferry operator Fred Olsen said, and more could be transferred later in the day.

Despite the destruction, Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto told Canal Sur radio that the eruption should be seen as an opportunity to entice visitors to the island.

"The island is open, if your hotel is affected, we will find you another one," she said. "Make the most of this opportunity to enjoy what nature has brought us."

Volcanologist Nemesio Perez said fatalities were unlikely as long as no one behaved recklessly.

REUTERS