Thousands expected to take part in pro-Palestinian rally in London

LONDON - Thousands of protesters were expected to join a pro-Palestinian march in London on Saturday, with city police warning demonstrators that anyone deemed to be racist would be arrested at the rally.

A four-day truce agreed between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas saw the release of 24 Israeli hostages on Friday, but the UK-based Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), which is organising Saturday's march, said it was "only a brief and partial respite for the people of Gaza".

Hamas was expected to release 14 more hostages on Saturday, Egyptian security sources said, and Israel prepared to free 42 Palestinian prisoners on the second day of the truce.

PSC called for a permanent halt to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

"We want ... a permanent ceasefire, which can then lead to a political solution, and that we're very, very far away from that and our government should be doing much more to make sure that happens," anti-war activist Lindsey German, who planned to join the rally, told Sky News.

Police said on Friday more than 1,500 officers would be on duty this weekend to handle the protest.

"We are still seeing the cumulative impact of continued protest, increasing tensions, and rising hate crime," Ade Adelekan, the Metropolitan Police's deputy assistant commissioner said, adding that leaflets would be given to protesters to warn them of the penalties for racist behaviour.

"This sets out that anyone who is racist or incites hatred against any group should expect to be arrested. As should anyone who supports Hamas or any other banned organisation," he added.

More than 120 protesters were arrested during a march on Armistice Day earlier this month, when skirmishes broke out between police and far-right groups who had gathered to protest against the demonstration. REUTERS