Thousands cross borders out of Ukraine, men told to stay and fight

MEDYKA, POLAND/SIGHETU MARMATIEI, ROMANIA (REUTERS) - T ens of thousands of Ukrainians, mostly women and children, crossed into Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia on Friday (Feb 25) as Russian missiles pounded the capital Kyiv and men of fighting age were told to remain.

Many waited for hours in freezing conditions to leave Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion, with lines of cars snaking for several kilometres towards some border crossings.

In Poland, which has the region's largest Ukrainian community of about one million people, authorities said wait times to cross the border ranged from six to 12 hours in some places.

At Medyka, in the south of Poland, some 85km from Lviv in western Ukraine, roads were packed with cars, police directing traffic, and people hugging loved ones after they arrived on the Polish side. An Internet map site showed a third of the way congested with heavy traffic.

"It is only women and children (coming through) because for men it is forbidden. We leave all our fathers, men, husbands at home and it feels like s**t," said Ludmila, 30.

When asked if she was worried about her husband, Ludmila broke down in tears.

Ukrainian rules restrict men aged 18-60, who could be conscripted, from crossing the borders.

Marta Buach, 30, from Lviv, said her husband was not allowed to cross with her at Medyka, either.

"In Lviv it is ok, but in other cities it is really a catastrophe. Kyiv was shelled, other small cities were shelled, we were hearing bombing everywhere.

"I think it is only a matter of time for it to be as dangerous as other cities," she said.

UN aid agencies say the war could drive up to five million people to flee abroad, with up to three million heading to Poland alone. They said fuel, cash and medical supplies were running low in parts of Ukraine.

At least 100,000 people are already uprooted in Ukraine after fleeing their homes since Russia launched its attacks, the UN refugee agency said.