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A Darts middle range strike unmanned aerial vehicle fly near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine October 7, 2026. Andriy Andriyenko/Press Service of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS/File Photo

GENEVA, Nov 20 - UN talks on rules for autonomous weapons headed into overtime on Friday with some nations including Russia dragging their feet and negotiators considering a non-binding deal on arms with minimal human oversight that may become common on battlefields.

Alarm is growing over the use of lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS) that can identify and attack targets with varying degrees of autonomy, sometimes dubbed "killer robots".

Five days of talks that had been set to end in Geneva on Friday at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) overran and were set to drag into the early hours of Saturday as states try to find a compromise on launching formal talks to regulate LAWS' use.

Big arms-producing nations like the US, Russia and Israel are opposed to legally binding rules.

With discussions during the week having stretched into late evenings, diplomats were split on Friday whether a deal could still be achieved with one seeing signs of positions converging and another calling them "very, very entrenched".

A draft deal seen by Reuters showed that legally binding rules will not immediately be considered despite support from some 100 states, asking them to instead "progressively develop further rules and other possible measures".

'DYSFUNCTIONAL PROCESS'

"On the final day of talks, a minority of states continue to block progress, acting in the interests of tech bosses and arms profiteers," said Anna Hehir, head of military AI governance at the Future of Life Institute non-governmental organisation, on the sidelines of the talks.

AI-assisted weapons have already been used in Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East, despite ethical concerns. The UN secretary-general, the Pope and the Red Cross have all called for strong and legally binding rules.

Russia repeatedly took the floor on Friday with objections and minor amendments. Russian and US delegates huddled around Swiss chair Julien Thoeni as talks neared the initial deadline.

Some civil society groups were scathing about the draft deal and called for a new process outside the current UN framework, which requires all 128 state parties to agree by consensus and has been dragging on for over a decade.

"This proposal looks designed to keep talks trapped in the dysfunctional consensus process for years to come," said Magnus Løvold of Lex International Fund.

Some participants urged compromise.

"We cannot leave the table with empty hands," said Frederico Meyer, ambassador of Brazil to the UN Conference on Disarmament. "(No deal) would be terrible for the world, terrible for the United Nations and terrible for human beings." REUTERS