'This is my third war': Ukraine's elderly are conflict's forgotten victims

DNIPRO, Ukraine (AFP) - Shuffling down the corridor of a refugee centre in Ukraine with his grey tracksuit sleeve rolled to his shoulder, 71-year-old Vladimir Lignov reveals the remains of a severed limb he says he can still feel.

"It was on the 21st of March, I went out to smoke. Then a shell hit. I lost my arm," he says, recalling the strike on his home in Avdiivka, an industrial hub in east Ukraine and a military priority for invading Russian forces.

Now in relative safety in the central Ukraine city of Dnipro the former train conductor is among what aid workers say is a particularly vulnerable segment of the population - the elderly.

In the Dnipro maternity hospital, hastily opened up to accommodate people fleeing Moscow's forces, Mr Lignov is struggling to come to terms with what happened and why - not to mention what might come next.

Medical staff at the Myrnorad hospital near ongoing fighting and where Mr Lignov was treated after the strike say he should return for treatment in a week.

Staff in Dnipro, he says, told him he should return in three days.

"I don't understand what's going on. Maybe it's better if I just go to the graveyard. I don't want to go on living," he says, as another elderly man hobbles past him in the corridor.

A van arrives from the east ferrying three elderly people groaning in pain as volunteers lower them gingerly into wheelchairs.

'I cried constantly'