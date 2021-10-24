There's a lot to worry about, Merkel tells EU at her last summit

BRUSSELS • German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the EU faces "a whole array of unsolved problems" at what was likely her final summit, striking a sombre tone that contrasted with a celebratory send-off by the bloc's leaders.

"I leave the European Union in my role as Chancellor in a situation where there is a lot to worry about," Dr Merkel told reporters in Brussels on Friday, following the two-day meeting.

The outgoing German leader cited a fight with Poland over its respect for the rule of law, the failure of EU leaders to reach a comprehensive approach on migration, and the region's competitiveness with China, as issues that will make the bloc "vulnerable" to the outside.

Hours before, former US president Barack Obama delivered a video tribute to Dr Merkel, while European Council president Charles Michel called her "a monument". Future summits will be like "Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel Tower", he said, according to an account from an official.

The German Chancellor, the bloc's longest-serving leader, logged her 107th European Council meeting since taking office in November 2005.

With German Social Democrat Olaf Scholz aiming to wrap up coalition talks and succeed the Chancellor by early December, Dr Merkel's two-day visit to the Belgian capital is probably her last on official business.

Mr Obama - whose appearance was the subject of intensive backroom negotiation, according to an EU official - was also effusive in his praise.

"Thanks to you, the centre has held through many storms," said the 44th US president, adding that he was "happy to become your friend".

A video presentation for the gathered leaders included clips of Dr Merkel's first visit to the council in December 2005, greeted by then British Prime Minister Tony Blair and receiving a hand kiss from France's Jacques Chirac.

The reticent Dr Merkel was eager to move on to matters at hand - a discussion on migration and protecting the bloc's external border with Belarus.

"Merkel was uncomfortable with all the praise she received," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said later.

Dr Merkel also ignored a final question on how she found a gift from the council - a replica of the egg-shaped building where the council meets, which many observed resembles her trademark rhombus hand gesture. Instead, she stood and left.

"That was the last question," said her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

