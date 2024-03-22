The British former fast-food worker who helped a fugitive launder stolen Bitcoin billions

LONDON – “Xxxx u. The person who said ‘you’re poor’: Watch me how I grow millions!!!” This defiant diary entry was scribbled on flowery stationery by Wen Jian, a former fast-food worker who would later have £1.7 billion (S$2.9 billion) in stolen Bitcoin seized from the home she shared with a shadowy Chinese fugitive.

The note is just one of thousands of pieces of evidence British prosecutors used to try and prove that Wen intended to make millions from her role in laundering a crypto currency stash the likes of which has never before been seized in Britain.

Wen went from living in the basement of the east London Chinese takeaway shop where she was employed, to a six-bedroom mansion in a leafy suburb, spending thousands on luxury shopping sprees at Harrods.

This extreme lifestyle change coincided with her close relationship with the fugitive – her housemate and boss Yadi Zhang – who had allegedly hired her as a live-in carer.

But Zhang was in fact a wanted criminal living under a false identity, who had allegedly orchestrated a US$5.6 billion (S$7.5 billion) Bitcoin investment fraud in China. The police alleged that Wen’s real job was to launder the stolen Bitcoin. Wen said she was hoodwinked.

The 42-year-old – who has British citizenship – was found guilty on March 20 of one count of money laundering by a jury, after a nearly two-month trial at London’s Southwark Crown Court. It was the biggest crypto currency money laundering case prosecuted in Britain. The jury couldn’t reach a decision on two other charges.

Wen was accused of dealing with three different crypto currency wallets between October 2017 and January 2022 to facilitate the use of criminal property controlled by Zhang – who was known in China as Qian Zhimin. A previous trial, which couldn’t be reported on until now, acquitted Wen on several other offences of money laundering.

“The case demonstrates that if enforcement agencies are going to succeed in going after enablers and (launderers) across the world, we will need international cooperation,” said Mr Patrick Rappo, a partner at law firm Reed Smith.

“Although Wen Jian has been found guilty, there is still a risk that this is something of a Pyrrhic victory if the assets in question can’t be recovered and returned to the original investors.”

Mr Jason Prins from the Metropolitan Police, whose team led the investigation, said the case demonstrates that it will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of criminals who look to enjoy the proceeds of illicit funds.

This article was compiled using court proceedings, legal filings, testimony and witness statements. Qian went on the run before charges could be made against her and her whereabouts are unknown.

Manor house

The Chinese police started investigating a suspected fraudulent investment project in Tianjin, China, in 2017 that had swindled over 128,000 people across the country, British prosecutors said at the trial.

The investigation uncovered a fraud involving a company called Tianjin Lantian that lured investors with the promise of high returns. Unsuspecting investors had a total of 40 billion yuan (S$7.5 billion) stolen and 14 Chinese nationals have since been convicted in connection with the crime.

At around the same time in Britain, Wen had recently moved to London from Leeds and been through the harrowing experience of having to flee her basement flat after the owner tried to abuse her, the jury was told.

Looking for a way out, she called up a phone number featured in an advertisement on WeChat for a Chinese-speaking housekeeper and butler in London. The phone call changed her life.

The ad was posted by Qian, who had fled China in the midst of the police’s fraud investigation, entering Britain using a fake identity backed by a Saint Kitts and Nevis passport.

Wen told the court she first met Qian in the coffee shop of a luxury London hotel where Qian was living, and that she was hired for a weekly salary of £500.

She claims she believed Qian had made her Bitcoin millions through legitimate mining efforts. But the police say in order to have mined that amount of Bitcoin legitimately would have taken as much electricity as is needed to power 25,000 households for a year.