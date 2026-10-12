The Taliban are using Europe’s fear of migrants to their advantage
Elian Peltier and Jim Tankersley
- Europe is talking to the Taliban about deporting Afghans, despite long-standing anger over women’s rights abuses and human rights violations.
- Germany has led direct deportations, and France and other countries are now considering similar deals, while the Taliban seek wider recognition and more support.
- The Brussels meeting broke an EU taboo and showed Taliban leverage, as European governments face pressure to remove migrants and critics warn of serious risks for returnees.
AI generated
Governments in Europe have long shunned the Taliban, primarily because of their severe restrictions on women and girls. But under pressure to appear tougher on migration, they are deporting refugees to Afghanistan, and in recent months have been negotiating with the Taliban to make more expulsions possible.
At a meeting in Brussels in late June, more than 20 European officials met with five Taliban representatives to discuss deportations, breaking a taboo against holding talks with the group in the European Union.