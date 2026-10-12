The Taliban are using Europe’s fear of migrants to their advantage

Taliban security personnel watch CCTV surveillance feeds of the city from the control room at the police headquarters in Herat on Oct 7.

Governments in Europe have long shunned the Taliban, primarily because of their severe restrictions on women and girls. But under pressure to appear tougher on migration, they are deporting refugees to Afghanistan, and in recent months have been negotiating with the Taliban to make more expulsions possible.

At a meeting in Brussels in late June, more than 20 European officials met with five Taliban representatives to discuss deportations, breaking a taboo against holding talks with the group in the European Union.