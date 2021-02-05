The novel approach to testing a Covid-19 vaccine from France

PARIS (BLOOMBERG) - Valneva is looking at running a head-to-head trial with an approved Covid-19 vaccine for advanced tests of its own shot in Britain, where the rapid roll-out of immunisations could make it hard to conduct a conventional study.

The French pharmaceutical company is in discussions with regulators about whether volunteers in the control arm of the trial, planned to start in April, could be given a coronavirus shot that has already been authorised, chief executive Thomas Lingelbach said in an interview on Tuesday (Feb 2).

If the health authorities agree, the company would be the first to run such a trial prior to approval of its Covid-19 vaccine.

As shots become more widely available, Valneva considers it would not be ethically justifiable to run a trial comparing its injection to a placebo, the standard approach for medical trials, because it would require participants in the control group to forgo possible protection.

In addition, as more people get vaccinated, that could lead to fewer new Covid-19 infections, which could slow down results. Trials conclude once a certain proportion of participants are diagnosed with the disease, allowing researchers to gauge a shot's effectiveness and safety.

"We have right now five Covid-19 vaccines that have shown efficacy" that Valneva could pick from as a comparator, Mr Lingelbach said.

4,000 participants

The company is planning to enrol about 4,000 people in its late-stage trials in Britain and aims for approval in the last quarter of 2021.

Given the government's target to vaccinate everyone over 70 by mid-February, the company may have to do a smaller, separate trial for older adults in another geography later if it cannot recruit enough participants in Britain, according to Mr Lingelbach.

Valneva shares soared 17 per cent in Paris on Thursday as the European Union confirmed plans to finalise its preliminary agreement to buy doses from the company. The bloc has struggled to scale up its vaccination efforts alongside multiple delays from suppliers.

Valneva started early-stage trials last December and is one of the few companies in the West developing an inactivated shot against the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The approach has been used for decades and involves using a sample of the virus that has been killed to stimulate an immune response without causing the disease.

The British government invested in the company's Scottish manufacturing site last year to help scale up supplies and this week exercised its option to buy 40 million more doses of the shot.

Britain has bought 100 million doses of the vaccine in total, with an option for another 90 million from 2023. The EU will pay slightly more than the roughly €7 (S$11.20) a dose Britain is paying, given that the country is investing in the development, Mr Lingelbach said.

Scotland, Sweden, Austria

The drug substance will be produced at the company's Scottish site before being sent to Sweden to be bottled and packaged and then to Austria for quality-control checks.

Mr Lingelbach said there is little the company could do to change manufacturing routes if the EU clamps down further with its vaccine export controls.

With other inactivated vaccines in China reporting positive data, Mr Lingelbach is optimistic the vaccine will be successful.

We knew "we would never be the first-line product but we had always hoped that we could play a complementary role in the portfolio of different vaccines", he said.