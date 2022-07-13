The most coveted endorsement in race to be next British prime minister? Margaret Thatcher

LONDON (REUTERS) - Mrs Margaret Thatcher has not been in power since 1990. In fact, she's been dead since 2013.

But the former Conservative prime minister has been a regular presence in this week's contest to replace Mr Boris Johnson as Britain's next leader.

Mrs Thatcher, the most polarising prime minister in modern British history, was reviled and revered in equal measure as she crushed the unions and privatised large swathes of industry.

Tough and outspoken, she led the Conservatives to three election victories, governing from 1979 to 1990, the longest continuous period in office by a British premier in more than 150 years.

The front runner to be Britain's next leader, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, has said his economic vision amounts to "common sense Thatcherism" after he clashed with other contenders by refusing immediate tax cuts.

Junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt said this week that, like Mrs Thatcher, she has been underestimated because she is a woman.

Finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said Mrs Thatcher is his political idol, and her beginnings as the daughter of a shopkeeper showed him anyone in Britain could succeed.

'Political heroine'

The candidates are vying for Mrs Thatcher's legacy partly because they are trying to charm an exclusive 200,000 members of the Conservative Party who will select the next prime minister, rather than the millions of voters, as would normally happen in an election. Mostly white, ageing and male, they venerate Mrs Thatcher.

"Thatcher remains a political heroine for much of the Conservative Party membership, many of whom are at an age where they vividly recall the Thatcher years and regard them as some of the greatest political years that we have ever encountered," said politics professor Jonathan Tonge of Liverpool University. "You won't get elected if you criticise Thatcher."

Britain is currently experiencing spiralling inflation, budget deficits, rising taxation and industrial unrest that, while nowhere near the levels faced in the 1970s and 80s, have sparked headlines that Britain is once again entering a period of stagnation.

In 1979, facing what many British leaders considered an inevitable economic decline, Mrs Thatcher launched social and economic reforms, including cutting taxes helped by the discovery of oil in the North Sea.

She deregulated the financial sector and privatised state-controlled industries, helping to revive the economy.

While she made millions better off, her decision to close unprofitable industries led to lasting economic scarring across parts of Britain. Unemployment doubled by the mid-1980s to a level not seen since the Great Depression, and she remains a hated figure in parts of northern England to this day.