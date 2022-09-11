The green king: Charles the environmentalist

LONDON - Britain's new King Charles III is a committed environmentalist with a long history of campaigning for better conservation, organic farming and tackling climate change, which is likely to sit well with more eco-conscious younger Britons.

Interspersed between photos of official meetings and other royal duties, his Instagram account as Prince of Wales typically featured pictures showing him furthering environmental causes in Britain and beyond.

They included planting trees, showing off organic fruit and vegetables from his Clarence House residence and colourful flowers growing in the garden at his beloved Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, western England.

One photo even captured Charles - who has now passed the prince of Wales title to his son and heir William - on a visit to threatened mangrove swamps in St Vincent and Grenadines in the Caribbean.

When Britain hosted the COP26 climate summit in Scotland last year, he gave the opening speech, urging world leaders seated in front of him to redouble their efforts to confront global warming and warning: "Time has quite literally run out."

Since his first big public speech on the subject in 1970, Charles has "been raising awareness about all aspects of the environment for a very long time," said Mr Bob Ward, of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

"In many ways he has been ahead of the public awareness and political awareness" on the issue, he said.

Sustainability

At Highgrove, Charles has cultivated a garden, which is open to the public, as well as a fully organic farm.

It initially left some neighbouring farmers sceptical, but has gradually become a successful business and sells its produce under the "Duchy Organic" brand in the high-end supermarket chain Waitrose.

"His Royal Highness has taken many steps personally to live in a more sustainable way," his official website for his tenure as prince of Wales said.

It noted about 90 percent of energy for office and domestic use now came from renewable sources, with around half that generated from on-site renewable sources such as solar panels, biomass boilers and heat pumps and the remainder from electricity and gas purchased from renewable sources.

For several years Charles has published his annual carbon footprint - including unofficial travel - which amounted to 445 tonnes in the year to March 2022.

His car, an Aston Martin owned for over 50 years, has been modified to run on surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese-making process.