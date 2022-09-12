G-7's price cap on Russian oil begins to take shape

WASHINGTON - The Group of Seven countries is working to cap the price of Russian oil, in an attempt to limit Moscow's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine, a plan that analysts say could work in the long term but might boost oil prices in coming months.

Officials in G-7 countries, including United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, say the unprecedented measure, set to begin on Dec 5, will cut the price Russia receives for oil without reducing its petroleum exports to world consumers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin could push back, causing stress in oil markets, even as the plan comes together.

Here's more on the price cap and the challenges it faces.

Who is in the price cap coalition?

The G-7 wealthy nations - the US, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada - and the European Union are hammering out details of the plan. The G-7 wants to enlist other countries, including India and China, which have been snapping up heavily discounted oil from Russia since its Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has managed to maintain its revenues through those increased crude sales to India and China.

But even if India and China do not join, a cap could help force down prices for Asia and other consumers. US Treasury Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy Ben Harris said on Sept 9 that if China negotiates a separate 30 per cent to 40 per cent discount on Russian oil because of the price cap, "we consider that a win".

Consensus on the price cap level will be reached with the aid of a "rotating lead coordinator" - the US Treasury Department issued guidance on Friday suggesting that countries in the coalition will have a temporary leadership role as the plan proceeds.

What's the level of the price cap?

It will likely be weeks before the price of Russian crude oil and two oil products will be decided, Mr Harris said.

Washington-based ClearView Energy Partners has said that officials have been talking about a US$40 to US$60 per barrel range for crude. The upper end of that range is consistent with historical prices for Russian crude, while the lower end is closer to Russia's marginal production cost, analysts say.

Coalition members with long economic and military relations with Russia could push for a higher cap, while a limit too low could take market share away from Saudi Arabia and other oil producers.

"The level will be determined by both quantitative and qualitative reasons," said Rapidan Energy Group president Bob McNally.

Russian crude is priced at a discount to the international Brent benchmark and the G-7 wants to keep that spread wide, to keep down Russian oil revenue.

However, achieving a wide spread could mean higher prices for Western consumers as Russia is the world's second-largest crude exporter, after Saudi Arabia.