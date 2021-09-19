For Subscribers
News analysis
The French are peeved more by the deception than loss of business
France's decision to recall for consultations its ambassadors in the United States and Australia, after Canberra scrapped a submarine contract with Paris, is startling as it is an extremely rare event between countries that otherwise claim to be close allies.
Yet, what appears to annoy French President Emmanuel Macron most is not the loss of substantial business opportunities, but the fact that he appears to have been deceived by the Americans and Australians.