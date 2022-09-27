The four Kremlin-held Ukraine regions voting on annexation

KYIV - Four regions of Ukraine that are mostly controlled by Russian forces are voting in polls that close on Tuesday on whether or not to ask Russia to annex them.

Kyiv and its allies have criticised the ballots as a "sham" and vowed not to recognise the results.

Lugansk

The Lugansk region, home to 2.1 million people before the war, borders Russia on three sides and forms part of the industrial Donbas area along with neighbouring Donetsk.

Around 98 per cent of the predominantly Russian-speaking region is assessed by Ukrainian authorities to be under Russian control, the most of any of the four regions holding annexation polls.

Until Russia's invasion in February, Moscow-backed separatists controlled just under half of the region since 2014 after nationwide demonstrations ousted Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly president.

After a battle of attrition that lasted months, Russia pushed Ukrainian forces out of Lugansk altogether in early July, a move trumpeted by Moscow as a strategic victory.

But Kyiv's successful advances in September have seen its forces edge back into the region.

Donetsk

Donetsk, with a pre-war population of 4.1 million, is in a mining and steel base in the larger Donbas area, and is home to one of Ukraine's largest cities, also named Donetsk.

Around half of the prominently Russian-speaking region has been controlled by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

Bordering the Black Sea, its port city of Mariupol was reduced to rubble during a brutal siege shortly after the Russian invasion.

Ukraine authorities say around two-thirds of the region is under Russian control. Fighting has raged for months around a frontline in the centre of the region.