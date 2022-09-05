UK to name next PM today: Who picks the winner?

LONDON - When he resigned as British Prime Minister, Mr Boris Johnson sought to reassure the country that its "brilliant and Darwinian system" could be trusted to select his successor.

Filling the post falls to his Conservative Party, since traditionally the head of the biggest party in Parliament also holds the top job in government.

A crowded field of candidates competed for support and underwent successive selection rounds involving fellow-Tory lawmakers and finally rank-and-file party members.

The list has since been whittled down to Foreign Minister Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak. The winner of the race will be announced on Monday at 1130 GMT (7.30pm Singapore time).

1. How does the selection system work?

The procedure is governed by a group of Conservative members of Parliament, or MPs, known as the 1922 committee. The name is a reference to a general election a century ago, which was won by the Conservatives after the collapse of a coalition government.

Tory MPs put themselves forward as candidates and form campaign teams to seek the backing of the party's lawmakers. The field is whittled down in a series of ballots until only two remain, at which point their names are sent to grassroots Tory members across the country for a vote on the final choice.

The opposition Labour party has a different system for choosing its leader, with the winner selected by party members and trade union supporters.

2. How long does it take?

About eight weeks. The Conservatives wanted this contest to be as speedy as possible and managed to reduce the number of candidates to two before Parliament's summer recess starting on July 21.

The first ballot of Conservative MPs was held on July 13 and the party's new leader, and therefore the UK's next prime minister, will be announced on Sept 5.

Mr Johnson, who is known for his rhetorical flourishes, compared the political process to the evolutionary system for species outlined by British naturalist Charles Darwin.