The damning media exposes

Nov 30, 2021: First lockdown party report

The Mirror newspaper reports that Christmas parties took place in government offices, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson's at 10 Downing Street, in December 2020, when such gatherings were banned. Mr Johnson says "all guidance was followed completely in No. 10".

Dec 7: Video leak

ITV News publishes a leaked video showing Mr Johnson's staff, including then press secretary Allegra Stratton, joking during a mock news conference over how to explain a gathering in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson apologises and Ms Stratton resigns.

Dec 9: Details of inquiry

The government says Britain's top civil servant, Mr Simon Case, will lead an inquiry into three alleged gatherings. It is later broadened to cover further gatherings after additional media reports.

Dec 17: Case steps down

Mr Case steps down after it is reported an event was held in his own office. The inquiry is to be concluded instead by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Dec 19: Garden party

The Guardian newspaper publishes a photograph of Mr Johnson and more than a dozen others drinking wine in the Downing Street garden that it said was taken during lockdown on May 15, 2020.

Mr Johnson says it was work.

Jan 10, 2022: Party invite

ITV publishes an e-mail sent by Mr Johnson's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds to more than 100 Downing Street employees on May 20, 2020.

ITV says about 40 staff gathered in the garden, including Mr Johnson and his partner Carrie, even though at the time, social mixing between households was limited to two people outdoors.

Mr Johnson says he attended a gathering that day and left 25 minutes later.

Jan 13: No police probe

British police say they will not investigate the gatherings held in Mr Johnson's residence unless Ms Gray's inquiry finds evidence of potential criminal offences.

Jan 14: More parties

The Telegraph reports that two drinks parties were held in Downing Street on April 16 last year as Queen Elizabeth mourned her late husband, Prince Philip, and when mixing indoors was banned for people from different households. The PM's office apologises to the Queen after the report.

Jan 15: 'Wine time Fridays'

Daily Mirror reports that Mr Johnson witnessed weekly drinking sessions by his staff throughout the pandemic and would often drop by to their "Wine time Fridays".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE