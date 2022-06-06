The 'butterfly effect' of the war on the global economy

One hundred days into Europe's gravest security crisis since World War II, Russia appears to have failed in its military objectives while Ukraine is holding on in a war of attrition that is reshaping global geopolitics and the world economy. This is the second of a two-part report.

In the 1960s, meteorologist and pioneer of the chaos theory Edward Lorenz determined that a butterfly flapping its wings could influence the path of a distant tornado several weeks away. Thus was born the so-called butterfly effect, the idea that a localised event can have a huge impact far away and cause lasting damage.