Ukraine: 100 days of war

The 'butterfly effect' of the war on the global economy

Associate Editor
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

One hundred days into Europe's gravest security crisis since World War II, Russia appears to have failed in its military objectives while Ukraine is holding on in a war of attrition that is reshaping global geopolitics and the world economy. This is the second of a two-part report.

In the 1960s, meteorologist and pioneer of the chaos theory Edward Lorenz determined that a butterfly flapping its wings could influence the path of a distant tornado several weeks away. Thus was born the so-called butterfly effect, the idea that a localised event can have a huge impact far away and cause lasting damage.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 06, 2022, with the headline The 'butterfly effect' of the war on the global economy. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top