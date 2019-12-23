Tesco bans China supplier over forced labour claims

LONDON • British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards yesterday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card that said it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labour.

A Tesco spokesman said yesterday: "We abhor the use of prison labour and would never allow it in our supply chain.

"We were shocked by these allegations and immediately suspended the factory where these cards are produced and launched an investigation."

Tesco donates £300,000 (S$529,000) a year from the sale of the cards to charities British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK.

British newspaper The Sunday Times said the message inside the card read: "We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu Prison China. Forced to work against our will. Please help us and notify human rights organisation. Use the link to contact Mr Peter Humphrey."

Mr Humphrey is a British former journalist and corporate fraud investigator. Mr Humphrey and his American wife Yu Yingzeng were both sentenced in China in 2014 for illegally obtaining private records of Chinese citizens and selling the information to clients, including drug maker GlaxoSmithKline.

The couple were deported from China in June 2015 after their jail terms were reduced.

The message inside the card was found by a six-year-old girl, Florence Widdicombe, in London, The Sunday Times said. Her father contacted Mr Humphrey via the LinkedIn social network.

Writing in The Sunday Times, Mr Humphrey said he did not know the identities or the nationalities of the prisoners who had put the note into the card, but he "had no doubt they are Qingpu prisoners who knew me before my release in June 2015 from the suburban prison where I spent 23 months".

Sky News said the cards were produced at the Zheijiang Yunguang Printing factory, which is about 100km from Shanghai Qingpu Prison.

Two phone calls and one e-mailed request for comment to the company went unanswered after usual business hours yesterday.

REUTERS