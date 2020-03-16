Tens of millions under lockdown in France, Spain as virus spreads

PARIS/MADRID • France and Spain joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on tens of millions of people in their efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

France shut shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities indefinitely from yesterday, telling its 67 million people to stay home after confirmed infections doubled in 72 hours.

Libraries, malls and sports halls were also among the non-essential venues that were shut. Food stores and petrol stations remain open and food deliveries are allowed.

France will also progressively reduce long-distance train, bus and plane travel over the coming days.

President Emmanuel Macron said the government had no option but to impose stricter measures.

"I am the guarantor of the health of our citizens and also the democratic life of our country," Mr Macron said, defending his decision to hold local elections yesterday.

"We will overcome this crisis by being responsible together and for each other," he added, after casting his vote in northern France.

He said the shutdown was needed because too many people were being too lax in how they protected themselves from the virus.

The coronavirus has sickened some 4,500 people and killed more than 90 in France.

The outbreak has forced the closure of the Louvre museum, Eiffel Tower and Moulin Rouge cabaret bar. On the Champs Elysees, usually packed with tourists, there were fewer pedestrians than usual yesterday, though a steady stream of visitors took selfies in front of the Arc de Triomphe.

Spaniards also hunkered down at home yesterday after the government imposed severe restrictions on public life as cases of infection surged at a similar rate as in Italy.

Spain, the second-worst affected in Europe after Italy, last Saturday ordered its 47 million citizens to stay indoors except for necessary outings such as buying food and medicine.

Streets in Madrid and Barcelona were deserted yesterday. All major newspapers carried a front-page wrapper emblazoned with a government-promoted slogan, "Together we'll stop this virus".

In a blow to the thriving tourist industry, Spain's world-famous Easter processions were cancelled.

Yesterday it reported some 2,000 new cases and more than 100 deaths over the last 24 hours.

The total number of infections is now more than 7,700 and the death toll at almost 300.

Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe that has been in a lockdown for a week, has more than 1,400 deaths from the virus and over 21,000 cases of infection.

The Vatican - a tiny city-state surrounded by Rome - said Pope Francis' Holy Week and Easter services, which normally draw tens of thousands of people, will be held next month without the public attending, a step believed to be unprecedented in modern times.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG