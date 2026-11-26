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Temu to make it easier to return packages, EU says, as China retailer seeks to avoid fine

Chinese-owned online retailer Temu was accused by the EU of violating consumer rules in 2024 and was ordered to make changes to avoid a fine.

BRUSSELS – Temu will make it easier to return goods and receive refunds as part of a raft of commitments by the Chinese-owned online retailer to avoid a fine, the European Union said on Nov 26.

The EU warned Temu had violated consumer rules in 2024 and told the platform to make changes.

Now, the bloc said Temu committed to processing refunds within 14 days.

Temu will also put an end to messages on its main page and product listings that pressure consumers to complete purchases, like “almost sold out”.

It will stop forcing consumers to play games, such as “spin the wheel”, to access the marketplace and crack down on fake reviews,the European Commission said.

A Temu spokesman said the company was “pleased to have reached a resolution with the European Commission and national consumer protection authorities”.

The spokesman added that Temu would “continue to strengthen transparency and improve the shopping experience for consumers across Europe”.

If the company does not comply, EU states have the right to slap a fine of at least 4% of annual turnover in the country concerned.

Temu has been in the EU’s crosshairs in the past two years.

Brussels in November warned that Temu risks a second EU fine after the commission accused it of failing to protect consumers from unsafe items.

The EU ordered a €200 million (S$283 million) fine against Temu in May for allowing the sale of illegal products, including dangerous baby toys. AFP