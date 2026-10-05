Teenager’s hand blown off as French school protests enter third week

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Students across France are continuing protests over overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, and dilapidated school buildings, which they blame on years of underinvestment.

PARIS – A teenager’s hand was blown off as high-school protesters clashed with riot police in northern France on Oct 5, a local official said, on the eve of a national demonstration by the students’ union against underfunding, overcrowding and dilapidation.

The regional newspaper La Voix du Nord said the 15-year-old lost his hand and part of his lower arm after picking up a police stun grenade that detonated in the town of Lens as the wave of school protests entered its third week.

Francois-Xavier Lauch, prefect of Pas-de-Calais, declined to comment on the exact circumstances, saying some 200 to 250 protesters had been hurling objects at police.

Six months out from an election to replace French President Emmanuel Macron, his government and the far-right National Rally, spearheaded by presidential front-runner Marine Le Pen, have accused hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) lawmakers and mayors of stoking the protests, an accusation the LFI denies.

French police accused of excessive force against students

A protester launches a firework during clashes with the police in the streets near Paris on Oct 5. PHOTO: REUTERS

Rights groups accuse police ​of using heavy-handed tactics against minors including batons, tear gas and flash-ball guns.

Among several investigations into police methods, the authorities are examining the case of a 16-year-old who suffered an eye injury after police fired rubber bullets into a crowd of protesters, according to his ​friends.

The LFI, headed by presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, denies encouraging violence and accuses the government of politicising the issue and neglecting students’ interests.

The protests have put more pressure on a government trying to narrow a budget deficit as investor concerns about states’ finances grow, briefly pushing the yield on France’s 10-year bonds to a 24-year high over 5% last week and raising the likely cost of future borrowing.

Some 400 to 500 high schools were closed or partially closed as demonstrations and blockades showed no sign of abating ahead of the nationwide protest on Oct 6.

French high school students gather as part of nationwide protests voicing anger over overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, and dilapidated school buildings. PHOTO: REUTERS

The protests began in September in Paris, focusing on the deprived suburbs, before spreading nationwide. The government says they have been hijacked and morphed into urban violence.

“Our priority is to restore order,” spokeswoman Maud Bregeon told CNews television.

Education minister Edouard Geffray said 24 schools had been burnt or ransacked, and 78 teaching staff had been injured in the demonstrations.

Students and police clash in Lille, Toulouse and Paris

On Oct 5, BFMTV showed images of police and students clashing in Lille in northern France, tear gas being used in Toulouse in the south-west, and a fire being lit as people tried to break into a school in central Paris.

Carole Zerbib, head of the vandalised Lycee Vauquelin in Paris, said it had been attacked by a “very determined” group wearing hoods and masks who had tried to break through the entrance door and then lit a fire, forcing the school to be evacuated and classes suspended.

“It was very violent and happened very quickly,” she said, adding that she did not believe the attackers were from the school.

Carole Zerbib, principal of the Lycee Vauquelin high school, in front of the damaged entrance doors of the high school with bicycles and garbage bins set on fire by protesters in Paris. PHOTO: REUTERS

Since Sept 28, 5,000 people, 85% of them teenagers, have been arrested and dozens injured. Teachers and members of the public have been attacked, while damage to property is estimated in the millions of euros.

Bregeon said the government would fast-track a Bill on Oct 27 to make youngsters found to have damaged property, or their parents, financially liable.

Security officials fear that the organised protests on Oct 6 in central Paris in particular could bring further violence amid concerns that far-left and anarchist groups could try to take them over.

Sophie Binet, head of the CGT labour union, told TF1 television on Oct 5 that her members would attend the demonstrations on Oct 6 to protect the students.

“We’ve been appalled by what we have seen over the past 10 days and by the unprecedented crackdown that the government has organised,” she said. REUTERS