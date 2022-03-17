Technical fault halts Polish railways, a key Ukraine exit route

Almost two million people have fled to Poland from Ukraine. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
49 min ago

WARSAW (REUTERS) - Railways ground to a halt in many places across Poland on Thursday (March 17), hit by a widespread traffic control system outage, operator PKP PLK said, disrupting an important means of transport for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Infrastructure Minister Andrzej Adamczyk said that railway workers were dealing with the situation and normal service would resume as soon as possible.

Almost two million people have fled to Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb 24. Poland has offered free rail tickets to refugees, allowing them to travel to stay with friends and family around the country.

"Regarding the transport of refugees, which has been the key task of the railway over the past few days, we are in full coordination of the process together with the ministry of infrastructure... so that the process is not halted and can be carried out to the extent possible," PKP PLK deputy chief executive Miroslaw Skubiszynski told reporters.

The traffic control outage was nearly nationwide, affecting 820km of track, he added.

More On This Topic
Poland sees signs women fleeing Ukraine may be trafficking target
Two refugees, both on Poland's border but worlds apart

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top