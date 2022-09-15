Tears of relief in liberated Ukraine town

BALAKLIIA, Ukraine - The guns had gone quiet after three days of fighting in the north-eastern Ukrainian town of Balakliia, but Ms Mariya Tymofiyeva said it was only when she saw Ukrainian soldiers that it hit her that over six months of Russian occupation had ended.

"I was walking away... when I saw an armoured personnel carrier coming onto the square with a Ukrainian flag: my heart just tightened up and I began to sob," the 43-year-old resident said, her voice trembling with emotion.

On Tuesday, she was among a crowd of residents receiving food parcels from a van at the same square where the Ukrainian flag was dramatically hoisted last week in one of the first images of Kyiv's extraordinary counter-offensive. The town - with a pre-war population of 27,000 - is one of a chain of key urban outposts that Ukraine has recaptured over the last week after a sudden collapse of one of Russia's principal front lines.

On Tuesday, the streets around Balakliia's main square were eerily quiet. The Ukrainian flag flew above a statue of national poet Taras Shevchenko in front of the regional government building. A short walk away, regional police officers led reporters to the burial place of two people. The bodies had been exhumed and were laid out on the grass in open body bags.

The two men, they said, were civilians who had been shot dead on Sept 6, when the town was still under Russian control. Locals had buried them there because they had nowhere else to do so.

At the site of the exhumed grave, Ms Valentyna, the mother of one of the dead men, 49-year-old Petro, cursed the war and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "No one can return my son to me," she said.

Reuters could not independently verify the details of what happened in Balakliia. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

The road to Balakliia through liberated areas was littered with charred vehicles and destroyed military hardware. Ukrainian soldiers smoked, grinned and chatted by the road. One soldier was stretched out on the top of a tank like it was his living room sofa.

In the nearby village of Verbivka, emotional residents recounted their fearful lives under almost seven months of Russian occupation. "It was scary, we tried to walk around less, so they'd see us less," said Ms Tetiana Sinovaz.

