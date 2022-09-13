'Tears in our eyes': Ukrainians rejoice in liberated Izium

IZIUM, UKRAINE - In the Ukrainian city of Izium, the country's blue and yellow flag has just been raised again over the charred city hall, months after Russian tanks barrelled in.

Gleeful residents rush to a hill near a mobile phone tower, the only place in town with a signal, to call relatives to share their good news: the Russians are out.

Ukrainian soldiers liberated the eastern city over the weekend as the army reclaimed swathes of territory, part of its lightning counter-offensive to beat back Russian soldiers who invaded Feb 24.

For some Izium residents, the sight of Ukrainian soldiers sparked waves of emotion.

"We welcomed them with tears in our eyes. We had been waiting for them for months...we are very happy," 61-year-old Nadiya Nesolena told AFP.

Izium, in the northeast Kharkiv region with a pre-war population of 50,000, had been fully occupied by Russian troops since April and had become a key logistics base for Moscow.

Life in the city was "very difficult" under the Russians, Ms Nesolena said, recalling constant shelling, cold and hunger.

But she said she was one of the fortunate few, "lucky enough to have a house with a basement and some food".

Signs of Russia's occupation abound in Izium.

Plumes of white smoke rose over the roofs of the city, from ongoing fire at the ammunition depot that exploded on Saturday as Russian troops fled.

Izium's city hall, now adorned triumphantly with the Ukrainian flag, is battle scarred like so many buildings in the city: houses, apartment blocks, shops, two bridges, a school and a religious building, all destroyed.

Still dotting the city are huge signboards with Russian flags saying "We are Russia, one united nation".