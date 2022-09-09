Tearful crowds mourn the Queen outside Buckingham Palace

LONDON - Tearful crowds outside Buckingham Palace sang a forlorn "God Save the Queen" as news broke of Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.

Hundreds braved torrential rain to stand at the palace gates after it was announced that doctors had placed the monarch under medical supervision at Balmoral, her Scottish estate.

A vivid rainbow temporarily lifted spirits, but the mood turned mournful at 6.30pm (1.30am Friday in Singapore) as the seismic news was announced, triggering widespread cries of "oh no", according to an AFP journalist.

Some wept as the Union Jack flag on the queen's London residence was lowered, before a numbed silence fell over the crowd.

Another rainbow appeared as the flag was lowered at her Windsor Castle residence outside London.

"She's been the queen for as long as I've been alive, she's been the queen for as long as my parents have been alive," currency broker Charlie Wolstenholme told AFP. "So she's really a very, very important part of the fabric. You know, it's going to be terrible."

Ms Suzan Antonowicz compared it to losing a family member. "She is the mother of our nation. She was heroic in so many situations. My respect for her is incredible, but my love is even bigger. We will grieve our loss for years," she said.

Choking back the tears, Mr Joshua Ellis, 24, said he was in shock. "Every time people needed support she was there. She was also a link to my grandmother, who was a huge fan of her and passed away last year."

Drivers of London's famous black taxis lined the Mall, the road leading to Buckingham Palace, in tribute, while the neon lights of Piccadilly Circus glowed with a picture of the late monarch.

Supporters of Premier League football club West Ham spontaneously broke out into a rendition of "God Save the Queen" before their Europa Conference League fixture, while Manchester United fans observed a minute's silence ahead of their match.

"She was our conscience. She was like the nation's grandma," said Sophie, 27.

Many of the well-wishers at Buckingham Palace, some carrying flowers, came from outside Britain.

"As a French person, even I am touched by this," said student Chloe Papeil. "She is a part of English culture, but also global culture."