Tata Steel cutting about 3,000 jobs across Europe

AMSTERDAM/LONDON • Tata Steel plans to cut about 3,000 jobs across its European operations as it wrestles with excess supply, a source close to the discussions told Reuters on Monday.

Earlier, the group's European chief executive Henrik Adam said Tata was planning to announce job cuts across the European business, which employs about 20,000 people, but did not give figures on job losses.

Following a meeting of Dutch employees, a source told Reuters about 3,000 jobs would go, and details would be worked out over the coming weeks.

A Tata spokesman had no immediate comment on the number.

Indian-owned Tata Steel, which launched a transformation programme in June to strengthen its European business, has operations that include steel-making in the Netherlands and Wales, and downstream operations across Europe.

There will be no plant closures, but the aim is to shield the company against the "huge number of challenges" it faces, Tata said.

"We are working hard on our plans to be operationally cash positive," Dr Adam said.

A company spokesman confirmed Dr Adam's comments, originally made to the Financial Times newspaper.

Steel-making in Europe has come under strain from international competition and high energy costs, putting large numbers of well-paid jobs under threat.

European steel-makers blame China for the extent of a surplus in the market, but the world's biggest steel-maker says it has made its own deep cuts to capacity.

Britain last week said Chinese steel-maker Jingye had signed a provisional deal to buy British Steel, which went into compulsory liquidation in May.

The agreement is politically resonant ahead of British elections as job opportunities have become a major issue. If confirmed, the rescue could save thousands of jobs.

ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steel-maker, has idled a series of plants across Europe.

Tata Steel said on Monday that challenging market conditions had been made "worse by the use of Europe as a dumping ground for the world's excess capacity".

