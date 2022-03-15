Talks over conflict to restart today, says Kyiv

KYIV • Negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv are due to restart today, a Ukrainian delegate said, after fourth-round meetings over two weeks of fighting concluded without breakthrough yesterday.

"A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow," senior Ukrainian negotiator and presidential aide Mikhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter yesterday, after both sides over the weekend raised hopes that an initial agreement would be announced.

Before the start of yesterday's talks, Mr Podolyak said that Ukraine would demand "peace, an immediate ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees" during the discussions.

"Only after this can we talk about regional relations and about political differences," he said in a video statement posted to Twitter.

Yesterday's meeting was conducted via videoconference, according to a Ukrainian presidential adviser and a Kremlin spokesman.

Mr Podolyak said discussions had started but were hard, because the political systems of Russia and Ukraine were too different.

He said he believed that Russia "still has a delusion that 19 days of violence against (Ukrainian) peaceful cities is the right strategy".

Talks between Kyiv and Moscow have yet to yield a ceasefire and Russian forces have shown no sign of easing their onslaught.

Still, analysts said the fact that they were even meeting left a window open for ending the war.

Both Russia and Ukraine reported rare progress at the weekend after earlier rounds of talks primarily focused on ceasefires to get aid to towns and cities under siege by Russian forces and evacuate civilians; those truces have frequently failed.

"Our goal is that in this struggle, in this difficult negotiating work, Ukraine will get the necessary result... for peace and for security," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.