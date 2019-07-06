Taking the high line

A man walking on a slackline during the 7th edition of the European Marmotte Highline Project festival in Lans-en-Vercors, near Grenoble, eastern France, on Thursday.

A total of 20 highlines have been installed, most of them on the mountains surrounding the village, for the four-day rope-walking festival that ends tomorrow.

The lines are between 15m and 400m long, at heights of 15m to 300m.

The event kicked off in the village square, where participants could walk a rope strung between the town hall and the church, above the heads of the festival-goers.