Taking on 'orthodoxy', Britain's new PM Truss wants to act fast

LONDON - Britain's Liz Truss comes to power on a promise to challenge the so-called "orthodoxy", demanding faster, radical action to tackle a cost of living crisis and shake the country out of what she says are years of sluggish growth.

The newly elected leader of the governing Conservative Party, who will be appointed prime minister on Tuesday, will inherit one of the toughest challenges of any new leader, and knows she cannot sit on her hands.

Britain faces runaway inflation, a long recession, the biggest hit to living standards in decades and the threat of strikes by millions of workers, while her party has shown it is prepared to bring down any leader who fails to deliver.

So far Truss has said she will challenge convention by cutting taxes and scrapping some planned rises despite warnings it will inflame inflation, while suggesting she will also immediately offer help to those struggling to pay energy bills.

That, plus a pledge to review the remit of the Bank of England, has cheered party supporters but rattled financial markets, prompting foreign investors to dump the pound and government bonds for fear of what is to come.

"I'm not somebody who takes no for an answer. I keep pushing and I keep pushing until I get things done,"

Truss told Conservative Party members during the campaign, referring to her role in drafting a Bill that unilaterally changes trade rules agreed as part of Britain's departure from the European Union.

Those who have worked with her in the foreign office support her description, with two officials telling Reuters she has a laser-like focus on certain issues, tries to find creative solutions early on and then presses ahead, ignoring any doubts.

Truss will not be the first leader to try to take on what Conservative lawmakers call the orthodoxy - the establishment - or more disparagingly the "blob": public servants or advisers who are accused of a "stale groupthink".

Her approach to an early mini-budget may indicate how she intends to govern. While government normally works with the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to set new fiscal rules, Truss planned a "fiscal event" without securing the watchdog's input on how it would affect public finances.

The OBR has since said it will have forecasts ready for September.