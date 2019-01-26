Taking a stand against Macedonia name change

A protester standing amid smoke from tear gas thrown by riot police in Athens on Thursday during a demonstration against an agreement to rename Greece's neighbour as the Republic of North Macedonia.

Greece's Parliament postponed for several hours on Thursday a historic vote on a deal to change the name of former Yugoslav republic Macedonia and end one of the world's longest diplomatic disputes.

Most Greeks oppose the term "Macedonia" being used in any pact as they fear it could lead to territorial claims over Greece's largest northern province of Macedonia.