Switzerland warns of attacks on vaccine sites

ZURICH • Switzerland's Federal Intelligence Service is warning of potential terrorist attacks on coronavirus vaccine infrastructure including vaccination centres, transport and manufacturing facilities, newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.

"Attacks on such targets would both hit large crowds and generate intensive media coverage," spokesman Isabelle Graber said in a written response to questions from NZZ.

The Federal Intelligence Service is concerned about attacks from extremist groups. So far, there are no tangible indications of planned attacks, according to the service.

Switzerland's vaccine deliveries are coordinated and conducted by the Swiss Army. Doses are stored in secret locations.

A spokesman for Lonza Group, manufacturer of Moderna's vaccine, said the company would not comment "on sensitive topics".

Switzerland has suffered a significant increase in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations in recent weeks. The Alpine nation has distributed 9.51 million vaccine doses, enough to cover 55.6 per cent of the population. That is one of the lowest vaccine rates among major European economies.

NZZ also reported Health Minister Alain Berset as saying that mobile vaccination efforts need to be increased. "The cantons must send out a lot more mobile vaccination teams," he said.

The federal councillor also warned that travel restrictions such as mandatory quarantines for returning travellers could be re-introduced.

