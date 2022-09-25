Switzerland to destroy 10 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 jab

Moderna doses set for destruction in Switzerland are worth around 280 million Swiss francs (S$400 million). PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
8 min ago

GENEVA - Switzerland will need to destroy 10.3 million doses of Moderna's vaccine against Covid-19, after they expired this week, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said it had no choice but to eliminate the jabs after the doses expired last Wednesday, according to Keystone-ATS.

It told the news agency that 2.5 million of the doses were being stored at a Swiss army logistics base and 7.8 million were in an external storage depot in Belgium.

The ministry confirmed an initial report on Swiss news site Beobachter, which estimated that the doses set for destruction were worth around 280 million Swiss francs (S$400 million).

The health ministry, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP, pointed to its early procurement strategy in the race to develop vaccines to counter the global Covid-19 pandemic.

It ordered doses from various manufacturers to avoid becoming reliant on vaccines that might eventually prove ineffective and to guard against any delivery problems.

The fact that vaccines based on mRNA technology, from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, turned out to be effective, left Switzerland with a large surplus of doses.

In June, the Swissinfo news site estimated that Switzerland had an excess of some 38 million doses of various Covid-19 vaccines, that would expire before the year-end.

The ministry said that some 3.5 million doses of the new, adapted Moderna vaccine would be available when Switzerland kicks off its next booster campaign next month.

Switzerland, which has counted 13,556 deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, has fully vaccinated nearly 70 per cent of its population of 8.7 million. AFP

More On This Topic
US sees a shortage of Moderna Covid-19 boosters
Moderna helps WHO develop Covid-19 shots that can help poor nations
Related Stories
G-20 has key leadership role in tackling issues like pandemic response, climate change: Lawrence Wong
China Covid-19 cases climb in new risk to economic activity
Australia reinstates Covid-19 quarantine pay amid fresh Omicron wave
Covid-19 pandemic has led to Japan's quiet work-from-home revolution
Some Beijing residents asked to wear Covid-19 monitoring bracelets, sparking outcry
Japan warns of Covid-19 surge, PM to give news conference

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top