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GENEVA, Nov 12 - A Swiss woman who was treated for Ebola in Geneva after being medically evacuated from Nigeria has been released from hospital, according to a statement from the hospital sent to Reuters on Thursday.

"After the medical team confirmed her full recovery, the cantonal physician authorized the patient being treated for Ebola virus disease to leave the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) on November 11, 2026," HUG stated.

With the number of confirmed cases now surpassing 11,000, the outbreak is the second-worst on record.

Flagged by health authorities in mid-May, the outbreak is driven by the rare Bundibugyo species of the virus, for which there are no approved treatments or vaccines.

It has now been reported in East, Central and West Africa.

The Ugandan-born woman infected with Bundibugyo and her husband, a Swiss diplomat, were flown from Nigeria to hospitals in Switzerland in late October.

Officials say the woman had spent a two-week holiday in Uganda before returning to Abuja, which fuelled concerns about undetected transmission in a country where the outbreak had appeared to be under control.

Experts will investigate how the patient caught the virus, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya previously told Reuters. REUTERS