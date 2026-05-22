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Switzerland widens sanctions against Russia, Belarus in line with EU measures

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Plastic letters arranged to read \"Sanctions\" are placed in front of Russian flag colors in this illustration taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sanctioned individuals will be barred from entering or transiting Switzerland.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • Switzerland expanded sanctions against Russia and Belarus on May 22, mirroring EU measures enacted over the Ukraine war.
  • 115 individuals and entities face asset freezes and travel bans, targeting Russia's military, energy sectors, and those deporting Ukrainian children.
  • 60 additional companies, including some in third countries, face tighter export controls to block critical supplies to Russia's military industry.

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ZURICH - Switzerland expanded its sanctions lists against Russia and Belarus on May 22, adopting parts of the European Union’s latest package of measures over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, the government said.

The Federal Department of Economic Affairs said the new listings would take effect at 11pm local time on May 22.

A further 115 individuals and entities will be subject to asset freezes and a ban on making funds available, while sanctioned individuals will also be barred from entering or transiting Switzerland.

The newly listed targets include people and entities linked to Russia’s military-industrial complex and energy sector, as well as individuals involved in the deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children, the department said.

In trade, 60 additional companies, including some based in third countries, will face tighter export controls aimed at blocking supplies of critical goods to Russia's military industry, it said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.