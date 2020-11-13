Swiss town of Biel calm after shooting incident, say police

ZURICH (REUTERS) - Police in the Swiss town of Biel opened fire on Thursday (Nov 12) while stopping a person in connection with a suspected homicide, Bern cantonal police said.

A spokeswoman said a service weapon was discharged in the incident, giving no more details on any deaths or injuries.

Police were still on the scene but the shooting had stopped, she added.

The Blick newspaper had cited a witness as saying they had seen two men lying on the ground after shots were fired.

A person familiar with the situation said the incident did not seem to be linked to terrorism.