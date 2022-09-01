Swiss prosecutors request 14 years prison for 'ISIS' knifewoman

BELLINZONA, Switzerland - Swiss prosecutors on Thursday requested a lengthy prison term for a woman who slashed two shoppers at an upscale store in the name of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group.

Lead prosecutor Elisabetta Tizzoni called for the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to be sentenced to 14 years behind bars for "terrorism".

But she asked that the sentence be suspended and that the attacker be committed to a closed treatment facility for as long as she is deemed a threat.

The 29-year-old woman's mental state is at the heart of the trial at Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, in the Italian-speaking Ticino region where the incident played out.

The woman, who has yet to enter a plea, is accused of brutally attacking randomly selected victims with a knife "with the aim of killing them and thereby spreading terror".

The attack, which did not result in fatalities, took place on November 24, 2020 in the plush Manor department store in Lugano, southern Switzerland.

According to the Office of the Attorney General's indictment, the accused "acted wilfully and with particular ruthlessness" and declared "I am here for IS (Islamic State)".

Since the trial opened on Monday, the court has heard that the woman has been in contact with psychologists and psychiatrists since childhood.

Psychiatrist Carlo Calanchini told the court that the suspect suffers from psychological disorders.

He estimated that she actually knew very little about jihadism - and much less than anyone who read the newspapers.

But Ms Tizzoni insisted Thursday that "insanity does not depend on man but on cause."

"An act of insanity or terrorism? The two hypotheses are not mutually exclusive," she said, maintaining that a person suffering from mental problems "can be capable of committing a terrorist act."

One of the two victims suffered a serious neck injury. She is attending the trial and is a civil party in the case, claiming US$450,000.

The second sustained wounds on one hand and managed, with others, to control the assailant until the police arrived.