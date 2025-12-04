Swiss parliament votes to relax restrictions on arms exports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Swiss flags flutter on the Swiss Parliament Building (Bundeshaus), after the weekly governmental meeting in Bern, Switzerland, January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH, Dec 4 - Swiss lawmakers on Thursday voted to ease restrictions on weapons exports as the upper house of parliament approved changes to the neutral country's War Materials Act.

In future, Swiss companies will be allowed to export arms to 25 western countries, while rules requiring consent for the re-export of Swiss weapons will be relaxed.

Currently Switzerland does not allow arms exports if the destination country is involved in an internal or international conflict, or if it seriously violates human rights.

Direct export of weapons to Ukraine will remain prohibited with the changes to the legislation.

The upper house backed the changes by 31 votes to 12, following approval by the lower house on Tuesday.

The decision came after industry and politicians raised concerns about the damage caused to the Swiss arms sector which was losing orders abroad because of the restrictions. REUTERS