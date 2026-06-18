Swiss lower house of parliament rejects Mercosur trade deal

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ZURICH, June 18 - Switzerland's lower house of parliament has rejected an agreement with the South American trade bloc Mercosur amid opposition from both the right and left of the political spectrum.

The deal now moves to the upper chamber of parliament and could return to the lower house if approved there.

Lawmakers late on Wednesday voted down the accord struck last year by a margin of 96 to 86, with nine abstentions.

Resistance to the agreement came both from conservative lawmakers representing farmers' interests and from parties on the left that raised concerns encompassing issues such as labour practices and the destruction of the rain forest.

Mercosur comprises Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. REUTERS